Abhishek celebrates 17 years of 'Guru', Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : As the drama film 'Guru' completed 17 years on Friday since its release, actor Abhishek Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a special video.

The video showcased the moments from the movie.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#17YearsOfGuru."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "The best ever .. immaculate and unbeatable."

One of the users wrote, "Fabulous movie, can watch it over and over again.. U and Ash both of you were unbelievable."

Another user commented, "One of my favorite films."

"Love love and only love Gurubhai," another comment read.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. Abhishek delivered one of his career's best performances and the film emerged to be a blockbuster hit. Released in 2007, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

Abhishek's performance as Gurukant Desai won him appreciation. Later duo worked with Mani Ratnam in 'Raavan' (2010).

Talking about Abhishek's work front, he was recently seen in the sports drama film 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience.

