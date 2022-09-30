Abu Dhabi to host IIFA in February 2023

The 23rd edition of The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has been announced. The mega show will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the 10th and 11th of February 2023. This means that the star-studded event will be held on the island of the United Arab Emirates for the second year in a row.

Announcing the same, Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said, “IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral and DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way. We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone who truly has had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year."

Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, also added, “With the eyes of the world’s film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi’s exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes. The awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global centre for top-tier leisure, entertainment, and business events. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon among others will be attending the mega show.