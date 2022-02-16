Actor Deep Sidhu accused in Red Fort violence, dies in car crash

Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who shot into the limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway near Sonepat on Tuesday night.Virender Singh, DSP, law and order, Sonepat, confirmed that Sidhu died when his vehicle rammed into the rear of a truck.Police said the incident was reported around 9 pm near Peepli toll booth on the KMP, in Haryana’s Kharkhoda area, when Sidhu and his friend, a Punjabi actress, were on their way to Punjab in a Scorpio.A senior police officer said the vehicle hit the back of a stationary truck which had broken down on the side of the road. The driver’s side of the Scorpio bore the brunt of the impact.

“Deep Sidhu was at the wheel at the time. His friend suffered bruises and was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. Her condition is stable,” said a police officer. Sidhu was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was taken to the civil hospital in Kharkhoda. A day after last year’s Republic Day farmers’ protest, which had spiralled into violence in the national capital, Delhi Police had registered 25 FIRs against farm union leaders and protesters for allegedly storming the Red Fort and vandalising property. After the tragic news of Sidhu's death surfaced, many film industry personalities took to social media and remembered him. Punjabi musician and singer Sukshinder Shinda mourned Sidhu's demise in a social media post. 83 actor Ammy Virk also recalled that he had spoken to SIdhu last week about a film collaboration. Mika Singh also shared an Instagram post for Sidhu, writing, "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Punjabi actor and Activist Deep Sidhu. I send my prayers to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti (sic)."



