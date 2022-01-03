Actor Prem Chopra hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife, Uma Chopra, have tested positive for Covid-19. They had to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors hope to discharge them in a day or two. They were treated by Dr Jalil Parkar. Both Prem and Uma have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Doctors think they will be discharged in a day or two as they are responding quite well even in their 80s. Several other celebrities have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor informed fans about their Covid-19 diagnosis via social media. John wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.” While Ekta had something similar to convey as she stated, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”



