Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father dies of severe COVID-19 infection

Shaheer Sheikh's father died after suffering from a severe Covid-19 infection. Aly Goni confirmed the news on Twitter. Aly tweeted, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai."Shaheer had informed his fans recently that his father has been hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. He was very critical and on ventilator due to the Covid-19 infection.

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular TV actor, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Ankita Lokhande. The show is the sequel of Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput's show Pavitra Rishta. He has been receiving praise from the audience and the critics. He had recently posted a picture of his father to wish him on his birthday. Shaheer wrote, "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values. #happy birthday papa (sic)."Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Anaya, on September 11, 2021.

