Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of molesting woman, FIR Filed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Actor Sharad Kapoor has been accused of molestation by a 32-year-old woman who claimed he invited her to his home under the guise of discussing a project. She alleged that Kapoor made unwanted advances and sent lewd messages.

The Khar Police have filed a case against him under sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he has been summoned for questioning regarding the allegations.

According to the police officials, the incident reportedly occurred on November 26, 2024, when the victim was invited to Kapoor's office under the pretence of discussing work on video reels.

"Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor was inappropriately dressed and attempted to assault her. Following the incident, she received obscene messages from Kapoor, including a voice note that further distressed her. The victim has sought legal action against him, highlighting the need for accountability in the entertainment industry," as per Police officials.

There has been no comment from the actor on the allegations so far.

