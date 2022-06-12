Actor Unni Mukundan pens touching birthday post for his 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan

Chennai, June 12 Actor Unni Mukundan has penned a touching birthday post for his 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan, asking him to chase his dreams and also urging him to stay the "same humble and lovable" as he is.

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan posted a series of pictures and video clips with his director and wrote, "Dear Vishnu, Many many happy returns of the day! May you shine with utmost glory and bring home the pride every parent dreams off. You are a fantastic person, a very good friend, a true leader and someone who still carries the innocence of a child.

"I'm not at all surprised that you made the Malayalam film industry and it's audiences to not just take notice of your debut film but also successfully made them think and talk about it. Congratulations friend, it's never an easy talk to organically touch the hearts of audiences.

"Thank you for trusting me and challenging (me) as an actor and a producer. With no cinema background or formal training in scripting or direction, you have given a mind blowing debut. I can't wait for you to serve the Indian Film Industry in the years to come.

"Good luck my friend, for more years of smile, hardwork and successful films! May this year be another stepping stone for you. For the movies we will do in the years ahead, and for all the dreams that give you sleepless nights, I want you to chase them and make them yours. I'll be around and cheering for you! Stay blessed brother, and stay the same humble and lovable soul you are! For, years may wear your body but that soulful smile will always be young and bright!

"P.S: Heard you are looking for alliance as well. Happy Birthday Bro," Unni Mukundan said in a series of posts.

