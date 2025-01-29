Actor Vikrant Massey in Talks for Villain Role in 'Don 3', Opposite Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani

The much-anticipated film ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. The franchise, which began with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don’ (2006) and was followed by a successful sequel, has kept fans eagerly awaiting its third installment for years. With Farhan Akhtar officially announcing, ‘Don 3’, excitement has soared.

Now, a major update regarding the film has surfaced on internet. As per the reports Vikrant Massey has been approached to play the antagonist, setting up a thrilling face-off between him and Ranveer Singh. However, neither the makers of the film nor Vikrant Massey have confirmed this news officially.

Vikrant Massey’s Rising Stardom

Vikrant Massey has been making headlines with his powerful performances. His recent film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, released on November 15, received a positive response from audiences. The film featured Raashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra alongside him.

Apart from this, Massey has delivered remarkable performances in films like ‘12th Fail’, ‘Sector 36’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Forensic’, and ‘Haseen Dillruba’. His transition from intense dramatic roles to a villainous character in ‘Don 3’ could mark a significant turning point in his career.

With fans eagerly awaiting more updates, ‘Don 3’ promises to be an action-packed thriller, and if Vikrant Massey is indeed the antagonist, the clash between him and Ranveer Singh is sure to be electrifying!