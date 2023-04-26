Actors Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi banned from Malayalam film industry

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association on Tuesday have jointly issued a ban of popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi after repeated complaints of bad behaviour on film sets in recent times. As per reports, the decision to ban them was taken following a meeting organised jointly by FEFKA, Film Producers' Association and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).Producer and Kerala Film Producers head M Ranjith alleged that both Shane and Sreenath were often under the influence of drugs on the film sets, which created to a lot of nuisance to the respective film producers and their crew. He was quoted in a report by Onmanorama. The report further added that the Federation had recently raise complaints that some actors have been constantly causing some issues on film sets which has become a big menace for the entire industry.

Just a few weeks ago, Shane Nigam found himself in the middle of a controversy after he allegedly walked out of the sets for Nahas Hidhayath's upcoming film RDX. The shoot of the project came to a standstill as Shane walked out while senior actors such as Lal and Babu Antony were present. Tipped to be an action-thriller, nearly 90 percent of the shoot of RDX is already over. In September 2022, Sreenath Bhasi was arrested after he abused a female anchor reportedly under the influence of drugs. He was promoting his film, Chattambi, when he got annoyed with some of the questions asked by the female anchor of the YouTube channel and asked them to stop shooting. Off camera he reportedly abused the film crew and did not apologise for his behaviour. The channel then filed a police complaint and he was arrested citing IPC sections 354 A (making sexually coloured remarks), 294 B (uttering obscene words in or near any public words), and 509 (word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He was released on bail subsequently and forced to issue a public apology. Actor Shane Nigam has been in the news for the wrong reasons numerous times over the last few years. In 2019, he was banned by the Kerala Film Producers Association after he went and changed his hairstyle in the midst of shooting Veyil. The producer of the film, Joby George, and Shane got into a tiff and Shane alleged that the producer had threatened to kill him. The producers association banned him for indiscipline as he had caused financial loss also to the producers of Veyil and Qurubani.

