Actress Arundhati Nair in Critical Condition After Bike Accident, Friend Seeks Financial Help (See Post)

Arundhati Nair, known for her roles in films like "Saithan" and "Ottakoru Kamukan," is currently in critical condition after a major bike accident on March 14. The incident occurred on the Chennai Kovalam bypass road while she was riding with her brother. Reports indicate that she was hit by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

The accident happened as she was returning from an interview with a YouTube channel. Arundhati Nair is now admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where she is on ventilator support. Her sister, Arathy Nair, confirmed the news, stating that Arundhati is fighting for her life and undergoing treatment at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.

"We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum," a statement shared by Arathy read.

Amidst this critical situation, Gopika Anil, a close friend and fellow actor, has reached out to the public for financial assistance. In an appeal on social media, Gopika mentioned the escalating medical expenses and urged followers and fans to contribute towards Arundhati's treatment.

“My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much,” she wrote.

Arundhati Nair made her debut in 2014 with "Ponge Ezhu Manohara" and gained popularity with her role in "Saithan." She has also been part of projects like "Ottakoru Kamukan" alongside Shine Tom Chacko and was last seen in "Aayiram Porkaasukal" in 2023.