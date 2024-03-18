Telugu Singer Mangli's Car Meets With Accident, Shares Health Update on Social Media

Popular Telugu singer Mangli clarified that she was unharmed after her car was involved in a minor accident a few days ago. Mangli took to Instagram to reassure her fans, stating, "Dear all, I am safe and sound. It was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago. Kindly don’t go by the rumours being spread. Thanks to your love and concern!"

The incident occurred late on March 15 as Mangli and her team were returning from an event near Tondupally in Shamshabad limits. India Today reports that a police case has been registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code regarding the accident.

Apart from her singing career, Mangli has also ventured into acting and hosting television shows. Some of her popular songs include "Zinda Banda," "Ramuloo Ramulaa," "Jwala Reddy," "Oo Anthiya Oo Oo Anthiya," "Jil Jil," and "Ra Ra Rakkamma" among others. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film "Swecha" and has since appeared in "Guvva Gorinka" and "Maestro" in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Notably, Mangli's sister, Indravathi Chauhan, also made waves in the music industry with her rendition of "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" from the movie "Pushpa: The Rise."