Actress Madhoo: I'm the biggest fan of Sai Pallavi

Chennai, Jan 29 Actress Madhoo, who stole people's hearts with her stellar performance in one of Mani Ratnam's classic blockbusters 'Roja', on Saturday that she was "the biggest fan of actress Sai Pallavi".

Taking to social media, Madhoo, who is better known as Madhu Bala, put out a video clip on Twitter and said: "Hi everyone, I saw 'Shyam Singha Roy' yesterday. It was the most amazing movie I've seen in recent times and I am the biggest, biggest fan of Sai Pallavi. She is just gorgeous. She is beautiful, so realistic. Such a fabulous dancer. Of course, Nani, the hero, was fantastic. What a movie! Lovely! All the best team."

Sai Pallavi was truly overwhelmed by the compliment coming in from the senior actress. She responded to Madhoo with a tweet: "I feel like I received a warm hug, I'm so overwhelmed. Thank you so much for the kind words, ma'am. Lots of love to you."

Rahul Sankrityan's 'Shyam Singha Roy', which released in theatres on December 24 last year, began streaming on an OTT platform from January 21 this year.

Nani plays a writer and a social reformer in the film, which has Sai Pallavi playing the role of a devadasi.

