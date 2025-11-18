Actress Parul Gulati Seeks Blessings at Golden Temple Ahead of Her Next Release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Actress Parul Gulati recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, in which she stars alongside Kapil Sharma. Known for balancing her thriving acting career and entrepreneurial ventures, Parul’s visit was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, a moment to pause, reflect, and thank Waheguru for all the milestones in her journey.

Speaking about her visit, Parul shared, “The Golden Temple has always held a very special place in my heart. Whenever I visit, I feel an immense sense of peace and humility. I came here to thank Waheguru for guiding me, for every blessing, my work, my growth, and the beautiful opportunities that keep coming my way. This visit reminded me how important it is to stay grounded no matter where life takes you.”

Expressing her excitement about her upcoming release, she added, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a very special film for me. Working with Kapil Sharma has been such a joyful and enriching experience. The film has so much heart, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. I wanted to begin this chapter with Waheguru’s blessings and positive energy.” A strong believer in the power of faith and perseverance, Parul continues to inspire many by maintaining a perfect balance between her creative passions and business pursuits. Her visit to the Golden Temple stands as a beautiful reminder of her spiritual connection and gratitude toward life’s journey.