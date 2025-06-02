Actress Viji Chandrasekar condoles death of director Vikram Sugumaran; Urges people not to overwork

Chennai, June 2 Shocked by the sudden demise of director Vikram Sugumaran, in whose film 'Madhayaanai Kootam' she played a pivotal role, actress Viji Chandrasekar on Monday appealed to people, asking them not to overwork or take stress upon themselves.

On getting to know about the untimely demise of director Vikram Sugumaran, actress Viji Chandrasekar issued a video statement in which she said, " Vikram Sugumaran's demise comes as a big shock. I have acted in his film 'Madhayaanai Kootam'. It was a film that fetched me a lot of fame. He was a very talented director."

Stating that the passionate director had called her two months ago to say that he was to start his next film in Tamil month of Thai, Viji Chandrasekhar said the director had sounded very excited that he was bringing a very good script.

"I can't comprehend what is happening to everyone. People who are there today aren't there tomorrow," said the actress, who was still clearly in a state of shock.

"I express my deepest sympathies to all his family members and friends in the film fraternity. I still cannot believe," she said.

The actress then made an appeal to the people. She said, " I wish to say only one thing. I've realised recently that only those who are working day and night, taking extreme stress on to themselves are losing their lives in this sudden fashion. All of you look after your health. I am feeling very scared. You all know what the reasons for stress are. If you avoid them and give importance to your health, such an end will not happen. It's a big loss to the film industry. Vikram Sugumaran had a lot of dreams. He would talk a lot to me. He would discuss all his scripts with me. Now all that has become meaningless. Deepest condolences," she said.

Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, best known for his critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', passed away on Monday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was 47.

Sugumaran was on his way back from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when he experienced severe chest pain. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

Sugumaran began his film career as an assistant to legendary director Balu Mahendra between 1999 and 2000. He later made a mark with 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', a gritty rural drama lauded for its raw storytelling and social commentary. His most recent directorial venture was ‘Raavana Kottam’, starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead role.

Paying tribute to the late director, Shanthnu took to the social media platform X and wrote: “#Rip dearest brother. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran”.

