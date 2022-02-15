After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia quits Roadies

Neha Dhupia has confirmed her exit from show weeks after Rannvijay Singha announced his departure. The actress statement came as a shock as she has been an integral part of the reality show for years. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha declared that she will not be a part of Roadies this year. She said, "This year, I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network." However, she added, “Never say never. ”As the show is gearing for its 18 season, the makers announced that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be gracing the show as the new judge, replacing Rannvijay. They shared a new promo of the show featuring Sood and wrote, "He is excited for this journey and so are we, Roadies is baar hoga bohot fun aur bohot adventurous bhi."

Expressing her disappointment at Rannvijay's exit, Neha said that she has always loved the show but a large part of loving the show was Rannvijay.Neha told IndianExpress, "It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."



