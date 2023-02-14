After Ranveer Singh, YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar

The talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, YRF Talent is all set for a major reeboot. After Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra parted ways with the talent management company, and now, YRF has decided to end their association with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.

According to a Pinkvilla report, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh in its reboot stage. A source told the portal, “YRF Talent is set to become more boutique and look at acquiring new faces in the months to come. While on a reboot, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with names like Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.” Meanwhile, there are speculations that the studio will also unveil its next set of faces in 2023 - 2024. For the unversed, Manushi Chillar made her acting debut with the YRF-produced period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. Whereas Vishal Jethwa impressed the audience with his performance in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. Meanwhile, Anya Singh was seen in Qaidi Band.