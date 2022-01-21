After success of Tadap, Ahan Shetty to tie the knot with Tania Shroff?

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan made a roaring debut with Milan Lutharia's Tadap which was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. After the success of the film, there is buzz doing the rounds that the youngster will soon tie the knot with girlfriend Tania Shroff. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the reports about the duo's marriage is not true and the actor's spokesperson has rubbished all such claims. As per the report, Ahan's spokesperson has stated that the reports about Suniel Shetty's son's wedding are 'purely rumours'. He revealed that the actor is currently gearing up for his next project. According to Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of June. He also added that an official announcement of the same will soon be made. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been in a steady relationship for quite a while now.

Tania also accompanied Ahan at the star-studded screening of his debut film, Tadap last year. Ahead of his film Tadap's release, Tania penned another heartfelt note for Ahan and lauded his dedication and effort for the debut venture. "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change," she wrote. Responding to the post, Ahan wrote," I love you."Speculations are rife that, Ahan has come on board for Aashiqui 3 however, nothing has been finalised yet.