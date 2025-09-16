Ahaan Panday, Aneet Panda Express Gratitude After Fan Name a Star After Hit Film ‘Saiyaara’

Saiyaara movie talks about the love, heartbreak, and betrayal. Its a teen love story, that audience wanted to see from long time. Saiyaara featuring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Panda has turnout to be massive hit on box office and has grossed over Rs 577 crore worldwide. Videos of fans getting emotional and showing love towards cast went viral on social media. Film is now released on OTT platform Netflix. This movie has undoubtedly became one of the famous movie of box office. Going ahead, now Fans of movie has now as star 'Saiyaara'.

Saiyaara fan club shared this special moment on Instagram and wrote, "Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. That’s why, as a gift for our fandom, I’ve named a star Saiyaara - so Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever." This photo went viral and the cast has reacted to this. In comment section Ahaan Panda wrote, "The real star is you, thank you for shining so brightly, I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly ." Aneet also commented on the post and wrote, "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies one star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite."

After ruling the big screen and shattering numerous records, the romantic drama 'Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is now set to make its way to OTT. The film, which stars Bollywood's new favourite on-screen pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will stream on Netflix starting September 12, two full months after its theatrical release. Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film has already created history at the box office, after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.

Earlier this month, Ahaan and Aneet marked the special 50-day run of the film by sharing adorable pictures together on Instagram. In one of the photos, Ahaan can be seen holding Aneet as she smiles at the camera.