Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 earns Rs 15 crore on day one

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 has raised Rs 15.38 crore on the first day of its release, the makers said.Released on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has opened to positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office.

Production house Panorama Studios shared the day one collection of “Drishyam 2” and said they are elated with the response to the film.

The film also has a huge fan appeal due to its first part, Drishyam, being a successful release and having a cult following on satellite and digital platforms. Moreover, the first part of the film was a box office superhit, too. The makers also banked on the nostalgia factor of the film, which was also used as the base for their marketing campaign.