Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish Devgn's directorial debut 'Hanju' is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish Devgn's directorial debut song 'Hanju' has been released.

The music video stars actors Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj.

Sung by Javed Ali, 'Hanju' captures the true essence of love. It tells a heartwarming tale about the relationship between the leads Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj. The story is about regret and mourning, and wanting more love and time with someone.

Sharing the song's link, Danish took to Instagram and wrote, "Witness the heart-wrenching melody of #Hanju 💔

coupled with beautiful visuals. Song OUT NOW on #PanoramaMusic YouTube Channel."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFH8pjN7NH/?hl=en

Danish has been an assistant director in various projects such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Helicopter Eela’, ‘The Big Bull’ and a part of the creatives in ‘Runway 34’, ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. He also is the content head at Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is now embarking on a new journey as a director.

Also, Ajay’s nephew Aaman will be making his acting debut soon with director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film. He will be making his acting debut alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor