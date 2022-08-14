Akshay Kumar, Devendra Fadnavis flag off police personnel car, bike rally in Mumbai

On Saturday morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off a race for police personnel and car and bike rally in Mumbai to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Around 3,500 police personnel participated in the 10 km race organised by the state government. Around 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held the rally from Marine Drive.

Several images from the rally have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay and Fadnavis are seen cheering for police personnel. Akshay looked super happy while flagging off the rally.

Akshay also showed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by changing his Twitter display picture to that of a Tricolour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar recently came up with 'Raksha Bandhan', which opened to mixed reviews. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth.

The film had faced a boycott trend prior to its release.

Reacting to the ongoing boycott trend in India, Akshay during a promotional event in Kolkata urged people not to get involved in such activities. He had said, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."

In the upcoming months, Akshay will be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor