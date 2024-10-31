Akshay Kumar extends warm wishes on Diwali to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Akshay Kumar extended warm wishes to everyone.

Taking to Instagram story, Akshay shared a Diwali post.

The post read, "Shubh Deepawali."

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Singham Again', which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

He also has 'Housefull 5', 'Welcome To the Jungle' and 'Bhooth Bangla' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor