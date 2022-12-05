Akshay Kumar say's Bollywood has changed post Covid, admits that there is a need to put in more effort

Superstar Akshay Kumar has opened up about the film industries facing the heat in the post-Covid era.On too many box office failures, Akshay Kumar told The Deadline, “I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out.” The actor further added, “It’s our fault. We need to know what they want and stop blaming [the audience] for everything because a lot of people have blamed the [audiences] and are saying they don’t want to come out, but I think it’s our turn to please them and bring them out.”

Akshay Kumar further spoke about the growth of OTT in India and how there’s still a huge market yet to be reaped. “We are 1.5 billion people there and still Netflix, Amazon, Disney, ZEE5, all of these digital platforms, they have only tapped no more than about 10 to 12 percent of the market…The market in India is huge,” the Ram Setu actor quoted.On the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple films in the form of Soorarai Pottru remake, Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and many more.