Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj renamed Samrat Prithviraj

The title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Prithiviraj has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The move comes in after a PIL by Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The film's makers, YRF has penned an official letter to Shri Rajput Karni Sena President, informing him about the development.The letter said that the studio appreciates Karni Sena’s efforts in alerting it to their grievances regarding the film. The studio further gave its assurance that it never intended for anyone’s sentiments to be hurt or disrespect the titular Rajput ruler.“In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements and contributions to our nation’s history, through this film.

“As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title to “Samrat Prithviraj.” We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rashtriya Rajput Kami Semi and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the film,” said the letter. Samrat Prithviraj is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film’s plot is based on the medieval epic poem called Prithviraj Raso penned by the emperor’s court poet Chand Bardai.Dwivedi had earlier said that Prithviraj has been a long time coming, and that he lived with the story for 18 years before he made the movie. The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.