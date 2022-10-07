Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will Stream on ZEE5 Global from 5th October

Superstar Akshay Kumar's "Raksha Bandhan" will start streaming on ZEE5 on October 5. Raksha Bandhan” is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming.

"As an actor and producer, I believe in backing stories that are imbibed in our core values and that resonate with the nation. 'Raksha Bandhan' is an important family film that will evoke feelings of togetherness and oneness and that will unite families while making them laugh, cry and think," the 55-year-old actor said in a statement. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s on-screen love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.