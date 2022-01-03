Alaya F recovers from COVID, reveals she had no symptoms before diagnosis

Alaya F took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19, a week ago. The actress has now recovered from the virus and revealed that she had no symptoms.The actress wrote, ''Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated myself from then till now. Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative, I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice.

She further wrote, ''During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all COVID protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. 'The note read, ''Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you!'' Meanwhile, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have also been in home isolation ever since they have tested positive for COVID 19. He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up”.Alaya F who will next be seen in ‘Freddy’ co-starring Kartik Aaryan made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya also has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not yet been announced. She will also star in the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller 'U-Turn' that is expected to release this year.