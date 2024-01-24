Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'.

The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Alia and Ranbir on Wednesday shared the announcement poster which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"

The poster had the names of the film's three stars - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - along with their signatures.

The film's announcement has left netizens excited.

"the most talented actor of this generation coming together with the magician SLB!!!! CANT WAIT," a fan wrote.

"So exciting," another one wrote.

"Ranbir , alia , Vicky ?? Whatt?? I m so excited!! This is going to be bestest," an Instagram user commented.

Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Interestingly, this is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007.

Further details regarding 'Love & War' have not been disclosed yet.

