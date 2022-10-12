Alia Bhatt to Katrina: Celebs who will celebrate Diwali first time after marriage

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2022 02:50 PM

Alia Bhatt married B-town's most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. After their five years of relationship, they are now a happy married couple soon to be parents. Actress, alongside being pregnant, will be celebrating her first ever Diwali with her husband.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in an intimate dreamy wedding ceremony. This year will be the first Diwali Chauth for the couple.

Mouni Roy

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nair in January this year. This year Diwali will be special for the actress as it will be their first Diwali celebration together.

