Allu Arjun Arrested: Husband of Stampede Victim Ready to Withdraw Case Against Pushpa 2 Actor (Watch Video)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s arrest has prompted Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi, who died in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre, to express his willingness to withdraw the case. Bhaskar stated that he became aware of the National Award-winning actor’s arrest through the news.

Hours after Allu Arjun’s arrest in Hyderabad on Friday, Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi, who lost her life in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre, clarified that he does not blame the actor for the incident. Speaking to reporters, Bhaskar said, "We only went to Sandhya Theatre that day because my son wanted to watch the movie. It's not Allu Arjun's fault that he visited the theatre that day. I am ready to withdraw my case. Police didn't inform me of his arrest; I saw it on the news at the hospital. He (Arjun) has nothing to do with the stampede."

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested?

On the night of December 4, a massive crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre, located at the busy RTC Crossroads, to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who had arrived to watch his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The situation led to a stampede-like incident, resulting in the death of a woman, while her son was critically injured and hospitalised.