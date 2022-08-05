Ameesha Patel shares throwback picture from sets of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from the sets of her film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gadar' actor shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "First day of shoot KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN. Jagjit Singhji ghazal maestro and my godfather came to wish me luck on set."

In the picture, the actor could be seen in a white top and pink skirt, hugging the ghazal singer Jagjit Singh with some dancers in the background.

Ameesha made her big Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's musical romantic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' in the year 2000 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The film became a blockbuster hit and Ameesha received a lot of appreciation for her amazing performance.

Post that, she became a popular face in the entertainment industry and was a part of some super hit films like 'Gadar', 'Humraaz', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Race 2'.

The blockbuster film revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj.

Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Race 2' actor will be next seen in the action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to 'Gadar' which was released in the year 2001.

( With inputs from ANI )

