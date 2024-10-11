Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Big B Greets Fans Outside His Mumbai House on 82nd Birthday (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 11, 2024): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday today by greeting fans outside his residence, 'Jalsa.' Fans of the iconic actor gathered outside his bungalow from early morning to catch a glimpse of their idol, holding banners, flowers, and gifts.

Watch video here:

VIDEO | Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence on his 82nd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/EhHVGskPVa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2024

The legendary actor, who has captivated audiences for decades, remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Social media platforms are flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes. While details about his birthday celebrations remain under wraps, last year he celebrated with his grandchildren—Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan—as well as family members Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will next share the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Vettaiyan. He is also busy with the latest season of his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 16th season airs at 9 PM on Sony TV from Monday to Friday, and premiered on August 12.

Mr. Bachchan has been associated with the show since it first aired in 2000. Although he stepped down from hosting duties in the third season due to health issues, and Shah Rukh Khan took over, but has returned to the show since the fourth season.