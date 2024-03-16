Amitabh Bachchan Denies Ill Health Rumors, Labels Reports as Fake News (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar, refuted rumors of poor health as "fake news" on Friday, quelling speculation about his hospitalization. Concerned fans flooded social media platforms earlier in the day, seeking updates on Bachchan's well-being following numerous reports alleging that he had undergone an angioplasty procedure, either due to a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

Later in the evening, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were captured in photographs at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, where they attended the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata. This appearance came just hours after reports emerged about Bachchan's hospital visit. A circulating video on social media captured Bachchan exiting the stadium, with someone from the crowd inquiring about his health. Initially, the actor is seen gesturing with his hands to indicate that everything is fine.

The person then asked him, How are you? All fine? to which Bachchan said, Fake news. The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels to remove a blockage in his leg. And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

Amitabh Bachchan recently made a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Upcoming projects for the megastar include the highly anticipated Kalki AD 2898, starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Additionally, he is set to appear alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.