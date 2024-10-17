Amitabh Bachchan shares his grandson Agastya Nanda’s free meal adventure

Mumbai, Oct 17 Amitabh Bachchan is known to share interesting stories related to his life on “Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

This Friday, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ on Sony Entertainment Television will see Kartik Aryan and Vidya Balan participating as celebrity contestants. The episode has already been shot and promos are out.

During a question in the Pehla padaav related to food, Big B asked Kartik and Vidya about their dietary restrictions. He then continued and asked them about the food they can’t resist. Vidya Balan answered saying, “Dahi chawal. Whenever I crave comfort, I have dahi chawal.” She also spoke about her love for street food and shared an anecdote, saying, “I grew up in Chembur, where there used to be a vada pav stall near the post office. Sir, I’m salivating just thinking about it!”

Amitabh also shared about his favourite place in Chembur which sells amazing Gulab Jamun and stated “The gulab jamun there is also amazing.” He also noted that in South India, everyone enjoys dahi chawal, to which Vidya quips, “Dahi bhaat is the remedy for everything.”

Kartik Aryan also shared his street food experience and specifically mentioned a Chinese stall in Juhu, near Amitabh Bachchan’s home. He said that he has been going to this stall since his struggling days. He still tries to find time to visit the food joint once in a while. He humorously added that he frequents it so often that they named a dish after him, calling it "The Kartik Special.” Amitabh Bachchan remarked, “There’s something special about eating on the roadside, and since this place is near my house. I’ll visit it to try the ‘Kartik Special.’” Vidya added, “Sir if you go there, they might change the name of the place!”

Mr. Bachchan then shared an interesting incident involving his grandson, Agastya Nanda. While studying in New York, Agastya used to visit a nearby Indian restaurant where he noticed a dish called “Amitabh Bachchan.” Agastya asked the staff about the dish. After eating it, he mentioned to them, “You know, he’s my grandfather.”Initially, they didn’t believe him, so he showed them a photo on his phone, and as a result, he started receiving free meals from there for two years!

Kartik laughed and added, “Sir, wherever I go to eat at Juhu, they continue to charge me full price! ”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor