Amy Jackson reminisce about 'Hosanna', says 'it stands out as beautiful love song'

New Delhi, March 3 Actress Amy Jackson made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ but the track ‘Hosanna’ by musical maestro A.R. Rahman is still etched in everyone's mind even today.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Amy talked about the love ballad and said that it stands out as a beautiful love song, a testament to Rahman's ability to craft musical masterpieces.

“The resonance of ‘Hosanna’ is nothing short of extraordinary,” Amy told IANS.

The actress added: “Its enduring appeal and the unique connection it forged with the audience make it a cherished gem.”

Amy, who is engaged to Hollywood star Ed Westwick, has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade and is honoured.

The actress heaped praise on Rahman and said: “Being part of the Indian film industry, where songs hold immense significance, has been a privilege. Collaborating with the maestro A. R. Rahman on three of my own movies has been nothing short of incredible.”

“ ‘Hosanna', in particular, stands out as a beautiful love song, a testament to Rahman's unparalleled ability to craft musical masterpieces,” concluded Amy.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’, is a romantic drama and is a remake of Menon's own 2010 bilingual Tamil film ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ and ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ in Telugu.

The Hindi remake also featured Prateik Babbar and Manu Rishi.

