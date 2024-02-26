'An emotion for a generation': Celebrities touched by Pankaj Udhas share memories

Mumbai, Feb 26 Just like Bollywood star John Abraham made his screen debut in 2012 in the music video for Pankaj Udhas' classic 'Chupke Chupke', actress Sameera Reddy got her first break for the maestro's 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein’ in 1997.

Heartbroken with the news of the ghazal legend's death from cancer at the age of 72, Reddy told IANS that "the most beautiful song ... changed my life and launched my career. Today, I am where I am because people spotted me because of that song."

In the music video, Reddy played the role of an Indian woman who falls in love with an Australian guy. The song featured Pankaj Udhas singing as the love story unfolds.

Recalling the contribution of "his melodious and most captivating voice" to her career, Reddy said, "Till today, people remember me by that song. I feel really saddened today that we have lost a legend. It breaks my heart. He will never be forgotten, He has been an emotion for our generation. We will never forget his music."

The actress also took to her Instagram and uploaded the music video of the song remembering the legend.

Reddy wrote in the caption, "Today we have lost a legend. 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien' changed my life. It was an honour and a privilege to be part of his era. Thank you Pankaj Udhas Sir for your beautiful songs that have been an emotion for our generation. We will miss you. Rest in peace."

Veteran film exhibitor Manoj Desai of Mumbai's Maratha Mandir fame, a close friend of the late ghazal maestro, also shared his tribute to the ghazal legend. He refused to believe the harsh truth that his friend of 33 years has left the mortal world forever.

In a video, Desai, who is also the owner of another iconic theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, in Mumbai, expressed his grief as he got teary-eyed.

He said, "Pankaj, it is unbelievable for me to understand that you are no more in this world as we remain and passed over 33 years together. Your 'Khazana' music special that you used to do for cancer patients, everyone attended that, and it was such a great pleasure. All ghazal artistes used to come without any pain out of respect for youm including Bhupendra Singh, Anup Jalota and countless other ghazal singers. May God bless you. May your soul rest in peace (sic)."

In his tribute to the ghazal maestro, comedian Sunil Pal remembered what a sport Pankaj Udhas was. He would always take parodies of ghazals in his stride and laugh away.

Pal said in his tribute, "I consider it a blessing to have worked with him; he showered me with a lot of love. I have parodied his ghazals but he always used to laugh at them and take them in his stride. The world of ghazals will never be able to fill this void. Love you Pankaj ji."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor