Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Check Out Who All Are On The list

The youngest son of India's top business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani is getting married to Radhika merchant on July 12. The second pre-wedding celebration will be held in Italy. Many celebs including Atlee, Slaman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Raha spotted at airport. The private airport at Kalina in Mumbai has been abuzz with celebrities arriving to join the celebrations. Among them is the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, who was seen arriving with her family. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also spotted at the airport, adding to the star-studded affair.

MS Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter, greeted paparazzi with a smile and waved. Salman Khan, exuding his trademark swag, made an appearance at the airport as well. Ranveer Singh, opting for comfortable attire with track pants, a hoodie, and a cap, also posed for the cameras.

The pre-wedding celebration, set to take place on a luxury cruise from May 28-30, will travel from Italy to the south of France. With its exclusive and intimate nature, only selected A-listers from Bollywood will be attending. Earlier, in January, Ambani had a three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Pop singer Rihana, Sonu Nigam, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Shreya Ghoshal entertained audience with their mesmerizing performances.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Orry and many more celebs will be attending this grand pre-wedding function in Italy.