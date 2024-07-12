Anant-Radhika wedding: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in red suit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Stylish Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's impeccable mater turned out to be a headturner with her impeccable maternity fashion at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held on Friday evening at Mumbai.

Donning a beautiful red anarkali custom-designed by Torani, Deepika who skipped posing on the red carpet for the shutterbugs, gave fans a sneak peek into her look via her Instagram posts.

The 'Piku' star dessed up her traditional outfit with an exquisite choker necklace, which was dissected by anonymous online fashion critic DietSabya as a testament to Sikh artistry and said to have a historical connection with the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire.

"In the heart of history, a hidden treasure lies, ready to weave a tale that transcends generations. Today, we reveal a bazuband with a history tied to the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire. This magnificent Bazuband, adorned with white sapphires and a central large spinel, is a testament to Sikh craftsmanship. Notably, the centerpiece of our bazuband bears a remarkable similarity to the Timur Ruby, also part of Ranjit Singh's collection, and once safeguarded in the Lahore State treasury. On a historical note, a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband!- by @sikkawala," a post on Diet Sabya read.

Deepika elevated her look with sindoor and a neat bun. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh too attended the wedding of Anant and Radhika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor