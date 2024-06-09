Ananya Panday drops pics with bestie Suhana Khan from Tania Shroff's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actor Ananya Panday treated her fans with a couple of pictures alongside her bestie Suhana Khan, taken during Tania Shroff's recent birthday bash.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to drop a series of fun and candid pictures with Suhana.

In one picture, Ananya can be seen posing alongside Suhana, beaming with joy. She also added a caption that read, "Sweet child of mine."

Another picture showed Ananya, Suhana, and Tania making goofy faces as they posed for the camera.

Praising Tania for being the 'best host,' Ananya wrote, "OG cool girl,"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Apart from 'Call Me Bae,' Ananya has other projects in her kitty. The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Suhana, on the other hand, made headlines with her role in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

