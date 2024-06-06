Ananya Panday Gets Super ‘Emotion’al’ and Shares Excitement on Social Media ‘To Launch Something Special’ for Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2

Ananya Panday Woke Up and Chose Enticing Emotions. The actress shared on her social media how excited she is to launch something special on 7th June for Disney and Pixar’s highly awaited sequel to the Academy Award winning Inside Out. Ananya looks adorable as she shares cryptic stories on her Instagram donning vivid emotions from Inside Out 2. The Gen Z sensation imitated multiple emotions and shared the caption - “Feeling so very ‘Emotion’ al today! Super duper excited to meet you guys tomorrow and launch something special!” With her stories the actress has left the audience curious and guessing!!

Recently, Disney and Pixar unveiled Ananya Panday as the voice of ‘Riley’ in the Hindi dub of Inside Out 2. The world of colourful emotions welcomes the audiences to join the new adventure and experience the same on the big screen, starting *14 June* in *English and Hindi.*