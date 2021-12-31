Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter to welcome New Year together?

Ananya and Ishaan rang in the New Year in Maldives last year and looks like the rumoured couple are all set to ring in 2022 together as well but at a different location. On Thursday night, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself enjoying some quality time in the lap of nature in Ranthambore National Park. A few hours later, the 'Liger' actor shared a picturesque view of the sky full of stars on her Instagram Story.

On the other hand, on Friday morning, Ishaan too dropped a glimpse of the night sky that seemed to appear almost identical to Ananya's photo from last night. Sharing it, Ishaan dropped a major hint that the two are on a New Year vacay together and left fans curious. Ananya and Ishaan co-starred in the 2020 movie 'Khaali Peeli'. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will hit the screens on August 23, 2022. Besides this, Ananya also has Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.



