Ananya Panday lands in trouble after car gets locked by Mumbai Police

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday invited trouble for herself on Friday after the Mumbai Police locked her car on the street. According to a report by Times of India, Ananya's car was impounded by the cops by placing a lock on the tires. Apparently, her car was parked in a ‘no parking’ zone, which resulted in the police taking action. It was not a parking spot but it was booked to keep studio equipment.

Ananya's team is currently looking into the matter and the issue should be resolved soon. On the work front, Ananya is all set to be seen in 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.