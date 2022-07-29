Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda travel on Mumbai local to promote Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Liger. Today, the duo will be doing radio trails and they decided to take a local train to travel so they can beat the Mumbai traffic. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to release in theatres on August 25. A new song titled Waat Laga Denge from the sports-based film was released on Friday.

A paparazzi account on Instagram also shared a video of her and Vijay chatting during their train ride. Some were not impressed with the actors for travelling in an 'empty' local train. An Instagram user wrote in sarcasm, “Struggle, actual struggle to travel in empty local.” Another said, “Empty local = Not a local.” One more said, “Khali train mei khade hai batao (Look they are travelling in an empty train).” A comment also read, “Yaar please kabhi central line ki local mai aaoo na (guys, take a ride on the Central line local one day).”Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.