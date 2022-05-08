'And so it begins’ Karan Johar begins shooting for 'Koffee with Karan' season 7

Karan Johar has started shooting for the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. Sharing an Instagram story on Saturday the ace filmmaker wrote ‘And so it begins…’ with the signature coffee mug from the show. Earlier this week, Karan shocked his fans by sharing a note on social media announcing Koffee with Karan’s end. However, soon after, he shared a note declaring that the show will not be available on television anymore but only on Disney+ Hotstar.

He shared a note that read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”It has been rumoured that Karan’s show will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as first time guests amongst other Bollywood celebrities. Koffee with Karan first started airing in 2004 on Star World. The sixth season of the show ended in 2019.