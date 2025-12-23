Aneet Padda describes a lovely future for 'Saiyaara' co-star Ahaan Panday in his birthday note

Mumbai, Dec 23 Newbie actress Aneet Padda showered her 'Saiyaara' co-star Ahaan Panday with love and admiration as she penned an adorable birthday message for him on social media.

Sharing some unseen photos and videos of Ahaan, who has turned 28, Aneet narrated a blessed future for the birthday boy, where the fans are gushing over him.

She wrote, "I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless (sic)."

Aneet also shared how her parents, Ahaan's mother Deanne Pandey, and all his other close ones are extremely proud of the person he has turned out to be.

"I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true", she added.

"Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you", her special birthday wish concluded.

Overwhelmed by these lovely words from Aneet, Ahaan commented, "No words do justice to what I felt after reading this ;()"

