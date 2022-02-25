Angelina Jolie expresses concern over safety of people in Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who has spent almost two decades working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is extremely worried about people's safety in Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram, Angelina penned a note expressing her concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," she wrote.

She added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

( With inputs from ANI )

