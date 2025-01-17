Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan celebrate birthday of screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar with heartfelt Instagram post

Mumbai, Jan 17 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and choreographer-director Farah Khan are celebrating the birthday of the Indian screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar.

On Friday, Anil and Farah took to their Instagram accounts to wish the veteran screenwriter who was a part of the duo Salim-Javed.

Anil shared several throwback images with the veteran screenwriter from different occasions. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy 80th Birthday, Javed Sahab! @jaduakhtar Your guidance and unwavering support have been pivotal in my journey as an actor. You believed in me when I could hardly believe in myself, and that encouragement has truly shaped the actor I am today”.

He further mentioned, “I’ll always be grateful for that. Wishing you many more years of laughter, humor, music, poetry, scripts, and unforgettable moments together”.

Farah, on her part, shared a video in which she can be dancing with Javed Akhtar on the song ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’. She called Javed the youngest guy in the room given his energy and charming vibe.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 80th birthday to the youngest guy in any room!! @jaduakhtar definitely dancing better than @azmishabana18 (sic)”.

Salim-Javed revolutionised Hindi cinema with their writing, and also played a crucial role in the stardom of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as they made a template of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for the megastar which helped him climb the ladders of success.

While Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films and also wrote the lyrics for many chartbusters from Hindi cinema.

The second generation of both Salim and Javed have carved a niche for themselves. While Salman is one of the biggest and bankable stars of the country, Javed’s kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are considered amongst some of the best filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor