Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar's 'Judaai' completes 25 years of release

Actors Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar's hit film 'Judaai' has completed 25 years of its release on Monday.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

To mark the silver jubilee of the film's release, producer Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared several BTS pictures from the sets of the film.

In the caption, he wrote, "One of my most cherished films, Judaai completes 25 years. Even today the film is extremely popular on television and OTT platforms."

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the project, took to the comments section and wrote, "we had fun shooting this film specially the Los Angeles and vegas schedule."

Commenting on her dad's throwback pictures, actor Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "My handsome papa."

The plot of the film revolves around Kajal (Sridevi) who, lured by wealth, asks her husband, Raj (Anil) to marry his rich boss' daughter Janhvi (Urmila). Little does she know about the troubles that unravel because of this decision.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor