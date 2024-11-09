Anil Kapoor's greatest joy is watching his son Harsh 'grow into passionate and determined person'

Mumbai, Nov 9 Anil Kapoor reveals his greatest joy is watching his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor grow into the passionate and determined person he is today.

The proud father took to his Instagram handle to wish his son on his 34th birthday with a heartfelt note. Anil also photo pictures of the birthday boy as he wishes him another year of adventures, growth, and madness.

Sharing the post, the Mr. India actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Harsh! Watching you grow into the passionate and determined person you are today has been one of my greatest joys. Your strength, resilience, and the way you fearlessly chase your dreams scares me sometimes momentarily and then when you prove me wrong it makes me proud …Keep forging your own path, no matter where it leads—you’ve already shown us all what it means to truly follow your heart. Here’s to another year of adventures, growth, and madness @harshvarrdhankapoor.”

While the first three images show Harshvardhan candidly posing for the camera, the last one features the father-son duo twinning in black outfits.

Harsh ventured into acting in 2016 with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s romantic drama film "Mirzya" alongside Saiyami Kher. While Anil Kapoor’s son performance was lauded, the film received a mixed critical response.

He has since starred in the action films such as "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" and "Thar". Prior to his acting debut, Harsh Vardhan gained experience behind the camera as an assistant director for Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet.

In 2020, Harsh worked with Vikramaditya again in the Netflix film "AK vs AK", in which he played a fictionalised version of himself and shared the screen with his father and sister, Sonam Kapoor.

He is currently working on a biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, where he will not only star but also serve as the producer.

