Ankur Rathee on how his real-life relationship helped him with 'Undekhi 2' character

Mumbai, March 14 Actor Ankur Rathee, who plays Daman in thee series 'Undekhi', says he would be thrilled if the series was picked up for a third season.

The actor said, "Given the audience response, I wouldn't be surprised if there was another season. I was especially pleased to hear how many enjoyed Daman's character arc this time. His divided loyalties pushed him to take unexpected actions. I can only imagine Daman still has a lot more to prove as an Atwal."

Featuring Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Ayn Zoya, Sayandeep Sengupta, Meiyang Chang and Nandish Sandhu, season 2 of 'Undekhi' has been getting rave reviews.

Season 2 shifts gears to pace up the family's conquest to fulfill their selfish needs taking the audiences through innumerable twists on the treacherous terrain, putting at stake everything and everyone who comes in their way.

Ankur spoke about working with his cast: "You will not find a more heart-warming group of people. You know, I've been on a lot of sets where jealousy runs rampant, but ours is a cast that truly supports each other. Even the other day I called up Nandish and Anchal separately for some help with an audition. This group is there for each other."

About his co-actress he added, "Anchal is so eager and earnest, two things that are a blessing for any scene partner. And it really helps that we feel comfortable laughing at and with each other. There is no ego in the room."

Speaking about how his real-life relationship helped him navigate through Daman's character, the actor quipped "I'm planning to get married soon; that's been a type of character prep in itself! The transition of fiancé to wife is something that I'm currently navigating, and that experience has been very helpful in constructing Daman and Teji's relationship this season. Anuja (Joshi) and I are very different of course, but some dynamics are universal."

