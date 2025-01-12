Anupam Kher celebrates Satish Kaushik's legacy; shares transformation video ahead of 'Emergency' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Bollywood actor Anupam Kher celebrated the legacy of the late actor Satish Kaushik by sharing his transformation for the role of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video in which actor Satish was seen talking about his role in the upcoming film Emergency. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles, along with Satish Kaushik.

In the video, Satish called himself lucky to have been given the opportunity to portray Jagjivan Ram. He also praised Kangana Ranaut's directorial skills, calling her an "actor's director."

The clip also featured his transformation makeup from actor Satish Kaushik to Jagjivan Ram.

"Sometime as an actor when you are given an opportunity to play the role of a renowned personality then it invites a dilemma of how to approach the role. Shall I put some of myself into it or shall I act as per what the audience has seen or read before about him. I feel so lucky to play the role of Jagjivan Ram in the 'Emergency.'

Remembering his dear friend, Satish Kaushik., Anupam Kher wrote, "Celebrating the legacy of my friend #SatishKaushik as he transforms into Babu Jagjivan Ram in #Emergency. A legendary actor in a historic rolehis brilliance will leave an impact forever."

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 last year due to a heart attack. This is not the first time Anupam Kher has remembered his dear friend.

Sharing details about the late actor and their bond after his demise, Anupam said,"Both of us hail from lower-middle-class families. We take pride in the fact that we have made a name on our own. This city, Mumbai, has given us an opportunity to excel and we have achieved that. It's very difficult for me to deal with this loss. He was very witty. He used to take everything on a light-hearted note. People can learn from him how to live a generous life. I will always have this regret that he left us untimely. He touched people's lives. As creative souls, and intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor."

Meanwhile, Anupam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Emergency.' It is directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's film 'Emergency' in Nagpur.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Gadkari, Kangana and Kher can be seen conversing with each other.

Gadkari also took to X and heaped praise on the team of 'Emergency' for "presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence."

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher

Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17.

